California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist has been sentenced to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others when he burst into a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to a life sentence he received three months earlier in state court. John T. Earnest declined to speak in a courtroom full of victims, families and congregants on Tuesday. In state court, his attorney said he wanted to speak but a judge refused, saying he didn’t want to give a platform for his hate-filled speech.