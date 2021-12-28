Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work longer hours

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is citing an astronomical spike in the number of coronavirus cases in New York City in urging jurors to work longer hours. Judge Alison J. Nathan told lawyers Tuesday that she was concerned that there was a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine if they get the virus. Late Monday, Nathan told jurors they should deliberate until at least 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, the fourth full day of deliberations. Jurors are deciding whether Maxwell aided Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls.