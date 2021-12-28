Skip to Content
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. Landra Reid says her husband died peacefully Tuesday after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress. Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents, a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections. He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.  

