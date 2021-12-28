Hong Kong police arrest 6 journalists for sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are raiding the office of an online news outlet after arresting six current and former staff members for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication. More than 200 officers are taking part in the search, police said. They have a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year. The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway. Police did not identify those who were arrested but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor to investigate the alleged crime. The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.