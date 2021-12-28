Indonesia to turn away boat with 120 Rohingya refugees

By YAYAN ZAMZAMI

Associated Press

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say they will push a boat containing 120 Rohingya Muslims back to international waters despite calls from the United Nations refugee agency to allow the passengers to disembark after being adrift for days off the country’s northernmost province of Aceh. The boat is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine, is floating in the open sea in harsh weather, and may be at risk of capsizing, the UNHCR said Tuesday. The boat was first sighted by local fishermen on Sunday in waters about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Bireuen, a district in Aceh province, said Badruddin Yunus, the leader of the local tribal fishing community.