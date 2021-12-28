Kuwait names new Cabinet amid political, financial troubles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s ruling emir has announced the formation of a new Cabinet. The move on Tuesday breaks a monthlong deadlock with the nomination of 15 new government ministers who will have to address a series of political and financial difficulties. The new Cabinet of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah represents the Gulf Arab state’s fourth government over the last year and a half alone. Kuwait has struggled to defuse a standoff between members of the Gulf’s only elected parliament and an emir-appointed government. The dispute has delayed economic reforms and prevented the sheikhdom from taking on debt — leaving it with little in its coffers to pay bloated public sector salaries.