Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK (AP) — The humanitarian group Save the Children says it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country’s military. It says the two men were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community. The army seized power in February, ousting the elected government and arresting top officials. Photos of the attack have spread on social media in Myanmar, fueling outrage against the military. The photos show the charred bodies of over 30 people in burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops.