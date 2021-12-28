Skip to Content
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect loose

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose. Authorities in Garland said Monday that the 14-year-old was the shooter at a gas station Sunday night. But they now say he has been released to his family and is “not being charged at this time.” Lt. Pedro Barineau says “the shooter is at large.” Meanwhile, 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr. has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting.

