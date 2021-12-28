Trump endorsement of Alaska governor comes with a catch

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump says he will endorse Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy for reelection, but only if the governor doesn’t back U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bid to return to the Senate. Trump praised Dunleavy for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his “pushback against the Liberal Biden Administration.” But Trump said this support would be “null and void” if Dunleavy endorses Alaska’s senior senator. Trump’s remarks came in a statement tweeted by his spokesperson. Trump has vowed revenge against Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s also endorsed Murkowski’s primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka.