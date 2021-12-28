Tusk says hacking marks crisis of democracy in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s main opposition party is calling for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate surveillance after reports that powerful spyware was used against three people associated with the political opposition. Donald Tusk called the surveillance “an unprecedented thing in our history” and said it represented “the biggest and deepest crisis of democracy after 1989.” The hacking of three people with Pegasus was reported recently after a joint investigation by The Associated Press and Citizen Lab, a cyber watchdog at the University of Toronto.