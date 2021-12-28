White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has agreed to defer its request for hundreds of pages of records from the Trump administration. The deferral is in response to concerns by the Biden White House that releasing all the Trump administration documents sought by the committee would compromise national security and executive privilege. President Joe Biden has repeatedly rejected former President Donald Trump’s blanket efforts to cite executive privilege to block the release of documents surrounding that day. But Biden’s White House is still working with the committee to shield some documents from being turned over.