Belgium reverses COVID cultural rules: The show must go on!

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities have allowed for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The decision Wednesday handed victory to the culture sector which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. The government and regional authorities had come under increasing pressure to undo last week’s decision on closures. That was not even backed by scientific experts. It highlighted the widening fault line between authorities trying to keep the pandemic at bay with on-the-spot decisions and a public increasingly frustrated by limits on their personal freedoms.