Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles business manager whose clients had included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians has been killed, and her boyfriend has been charged with murder. Police say they found 55-year-old Angela Kukawski dead in her car on Dec. 23. Authorities say her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder on Wednesday. Investigators say they suspect Barker killed Kukawski inside their home, put her inside her car, drove it out of Los Angeles and left it with her inside. Barker has not entered a plea or responded to the charges.