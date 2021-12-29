Deputy shot to death in Illinois; gunman at large

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in two states are searching for a gunman who killed an eastern Illinois deputy and is suspected in a carjacking in Missouri. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 early Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene in Mill Shoals found Riley dead. The deputy’s squad car was later found abandoned on I-64. The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Missouri, where police believe the person who killed Riley also shot and carjacked someone shortly after 7 a.m. at a convenience store. The carjacking victim is expected to recover.