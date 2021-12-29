Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

BY JOHN SEEWER and JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

For more than 50 years, a Boston man kept a secret that not even his family knew until just before his death last May. Ted Conrad was a fugitive wanted in one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. And he had spent most of his life using the name Thomas Randele, a name he created six months after the heist in 1969. The U.S. Marshals Service is now piecing together how he managed to create a new life while evading authorities. His stunned friends in Boston say he was a devoted family man and one of the nicest and most honorable people they’d ever known.