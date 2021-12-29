Italy court awards Costa Concordia passenger over $100,000

ROME (AP) — An Italian court has ordered the Costa Crociere cruise line to pay 92,700 euros ($105,000) to a passenger who was aboard the Costa Concordia when it crashed and capsized off Tuscany in 2012. The Genoa court recognized that the passenger suffered post-traumatic stress as a result of the disaster, which killed 32 people. Costa declined to comment Wednesday on the verdict. Some 4,200 passengers and crew were aboard the Concordia when it slammed into a reef Jan. 13, 2012, off Tuscany’s Giglio island. The captain, Francesco Schettino, is serving a 16-year prison sentence after he was convicted of manslaughter, causing the shipwreck and abandoning the vessel.