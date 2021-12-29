North Macedonia: New Social Democrat leader tapped for PM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s president Wednesday nominated Social Democrat party leader Dimitar Kovachevski to become the next prime minister. The move follows the formal resignation last week of the country’s center-left government to pave the way for new coalition talks. Kovachevski is set to replace Zoran Zaev who stepped down as prime minister and party leader in the wake of multiple defeats in October in mayoral and local government elections. Kovachevski now has 20 days to formally propose a new government to parliament for ratification.