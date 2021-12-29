‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

Supporters of Donald Trump are trying to remove some of the guardrails that stopped him from overturning the 2020 presidential election that he lost. Trump is targeting closely contested states where key Republicans refused to go along with his plans to declare that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the White House race. Trump is backing an array of candidates for governor and secretary of state who support his lie that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. As Republicans increasingly accept Trump’s version of the 2020 election, they’re trying to take over election operations in pivotal states. Experts and even some Republicans warn it’s a grave threat to democracy.