Las Vegas memorial service for Harry Reid set for Jan. 8

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at a performing arts center in Las Vegas. The 82-year-old Democrat died Tuesday at home in Henderson, Nevada, of complications from pancreatic cancer. Reid was elected to the House in 1982 and served in Congress longer than any other Nevadan. His office in Las Vegas announced Thursday that the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center will be open to family, colleagues and invited guests, and will be live streamed. Tickets will be distributed through his office. Arrangements for a memorial service in Washington have not been disclosed.