1 of 2 suspects in shooting of Illinois officers arrested

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel has been taken into custody. The Illinois State Police said in a statement that Darius Sullivan was found Friday morning, a day after authorities warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. The statement did not provide details of where Sullivan was found. It said he will be transported brought back to Kankakee County, where the shooting occurred late Wednesday night. The state police said authorities are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris.