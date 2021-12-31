Betty White, an ageless TV star, was America’s sweetheart

By FRAZIER MOORE

Associated Press

Betty White was America’s naughty sweetheart. With a wholesome smile and a dirty joke she charmed millions of viewers decade after decade, rising from $50-a-week to ageless superstar. Even in her 90s, in defiance of time and expectations, she still enjoyed a cocktail before dinner, a weekly poker night and wide-eyed interest in the world. White died Friday at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday. White launched her TV career when the medium was in its infancy and never lost touch. She gave life to quirky characters, including the sitcom “Life With Elizabeth” in the 1950s, man-crazy Sue Ann on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s, and Rose in “The Golden Girls” in the ’80s.