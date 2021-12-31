China opens embassy in Nicaragua for 1st time since 1990

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — China has opened an embassy in Nicaragua for the first time since 1990, acting just over three weeks after President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan. Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said Friday that there is an “ideological affinity” between the two countries. Moncada also thanked China for donating one million doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. Ortega established relations with China in 1985, but after he lost the presidential election in 1990, Nicaragua’s new government recognized Taiwan. The Nicaraguan government broke relations with the Taiwanese on Dec. 9 and last week it seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.