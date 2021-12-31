Party like it’s 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year’s Eve

By DARKO VOJINOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations have kicked off in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade, where mass gatherings have been allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Large crowds gathered in city on Friday night for outdoor concerts, fireworks and a light show at a newly-constructed Dubai-style glass tower that has become a trademark project by Serbia’s right-wing populist government. Serbian officials have ignored warnings by medical experts, who say large celebrations should be scrapped for now. That has made Belgrade a magnet for mostly young party-goers in neighboring Balkan states. One medical expert predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new COVID-19 infections after the holidays.