AP National News
Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America has left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown. Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall. Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.

