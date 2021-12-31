Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America has left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown. Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall. Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.
