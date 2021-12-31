Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel. It was not immediately clear whether the rockets fired Saturday were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties. Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May. In a statement, the Israeli army said the rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.