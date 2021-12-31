Video: Zoo tiger shot while biting man’s arm as he screams

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man’s arm at a Florida zoo. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. The 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died. Authorities say the man worked for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop. He was hospitalized. Video showed the tiger’s jaw clenching the man’s arm as he pleaded for help during a nearly 10-minute 911 call.