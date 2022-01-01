3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say three people were killed and four others wounded after several people started shooting at a Mississippi party just minutes before the end of 2021. Authorities say one person remained in critical condition after a fight started a Gulfport New Year’s party and people began shooting. Police responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday. Investigators are still sorting through the shooting scene and interviewing witnesses. No arrests have been made. The Gulfport police chief plans a news conference Saturday afternoon.