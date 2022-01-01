New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

By The Associated Press

The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.