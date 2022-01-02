Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of the number of such arms. Then came revelations about China’s expanding nuclear force and about talk of potential war with Taiwan. And signs that Russia might be preparing to invade Ukraine. Now it seems that major shifts in American nuclear policy are unlikely. A former Pentagon nuclear policy official, Robert Soofer, says officials have been obliged to basically stay the course and determine how to tweak nuclear policy at the margins.