Published 9:23 AM

Doctors say Sudan security forces breakup protests, 2 killed

BY SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says security forces have violently dispersed pro-democracy protesters, killing at least two people. Thousands had taken to the streets in Khartoum and other cities across the country to denounce an October coup and a subsequent deal that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement. The demonstrations were the latest to protest a military coup that rattled the country’s fragile transition to democracy. Saturday’s fatalities have brought the death toll among protesters to at least 56.

