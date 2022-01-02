Mali junta defies mediators with 5-year transition plan

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military junta wants to extend its rule for five more years and put off the next presidential election until 2026 despite a deadline of next month set by West African regional mediators. Under its plan, a referendum to amend the Malian Constitution would be held in 2023 and a legislative election would take place in 2025. The presidential election would be put off until 2026. The ,Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal on Sunday. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to impose more sanctions if the junta fails to conduct the election by the end of February. It responded to the proposal by calling for a special meeting.