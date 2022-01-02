Prime Minister Morrison upbeat amid Australia virus surge

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his country’s health system can cope with the new wave of coronavirus infections as Victoria state reported a record number of new cases and hospitalizations surged in New South Wales. Morrison spoke in two television interviews before Monday’s figures were released. Victoria reported 8,577 new cases, a record for the state which eclipsed the previous peak on New Year’s Day. New South Wales saw the number of people in hospitals rise to 1,204 from 1,066 the day before. Speaking with the Seven Network, Prime Minister Morrison said Australia’s health system is well equipped to deal with the surge in case numbers caused by the spread of the omicron variant.