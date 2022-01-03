China denies US report it’s rapidly growing its nuclear arms

BEIJING (AP) — A senior Chinese arms control official has denied that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal. Foreign Ministry official Fu Cong called such reports untrue. He said Tuesday that China is taking steps to ensure its nuclear deterrent remains viable in a changing security environment. Fu briefed the media one day after China, the U.S., Russia, Great Britain and France issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war or an arms race. The U.S. Defense Department said in a report in November that China is expanding its nuclear force faster than previously predicted and could have more than 1,000 warheads by 2030.