Cop couple overpower rowdy passenger on flight to Canada

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say two off-duty officers heading for a holiday in Canada together as a couple stepped up and helped restrain a fellow passenger who became rowdy on their flight last week. Austria’s Interior Ministry said the passenger started issuing threats about two hours into the flight “and thereby endangered the safety of the plane.” After quietly reaching out to the plane’s crew, the officers overpowered the disruptive passenger and kept him under observation until the plane landed and they were able to hand him over to Canadian authorities. Lufthansa confirmed Monday that the incident occurred on its Dec. 29 flight from Frankfurt to Toronto. The German carrier thanked the couple for their help but declined to provide further details citing data protection.