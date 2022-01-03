Democratic AGs continue fight seeking recognition of ERA

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic attorneys general are seeking to overturn the dismissal of a lawsuit that sought to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and add it to the Constitution. In an opening brief filed Monday, Virginia, Nevada and Illinois argue that a district court’s dismissal of the case must be reversed. Otherwise, they say it would obstruct their right to ratify constitutional amendments. The ERA passed Congress in 1972. In 2020, Virginia became the critical 38th state to ratify it. But debate remains about whether a long-passed ratification deadline applies. Monday’s brief came after the states filed notice that they planned to appeal in May 2021.