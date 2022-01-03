Insurrection prompts year of change for US Capitol Police

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police were ill-prepared for the thousands of protesters who descended on Capitol Hill during last year’s insurrection. Dozens of officers were severely injured, bloodied, bruised and beaten. In the year since, the force dedicating to protecting the Capitol is still reeling as investigators work against an unprecedented number of threats to lawmakers. The police department has made major changes to the way it gathers and shares intelligence, increased equipment and riot gear for officers and expanded mental health services. Yet questions remain about whether the Capitol is adequately protected.