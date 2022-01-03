Kimberly Palmer: 5 steps to reach your money goals in 2022

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

The new year is a time to set money goals. Inflation and economic uncertainty make shoring up your finances even more important in 2022. Money experts suggest your first step to reaching your goals is to get organized by making a list of your savings, debts, assets and the values you want your spending to reflect. Then build your emergency fund by thinking of savings per day, rather than per month. Next, automate your long-term savings. To pay down your debt, consider using the debt snowball method in which you focus on the smallest balances first. Lastly, budget for some fun times in 2022.