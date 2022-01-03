Marine officer faces discharge over deadly training mishap

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps panel is convening to decide if an officer should be discharged over the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle in the ocean off Southern California that killed nine service members. Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner was relieved of his command shortly after the mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island in July 2020. The hearing at Camp Pendleton is scheduled to last up to four days. A Marine Corps investigation found that inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders led to one of the deadliest Marine training accidents in decades.