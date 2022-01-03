New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

By DAVID BILLER

Associated Press

Cruise ship activity has been temporarily suspended along Brazil’s shores until Jan. 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus’ omicron variant, according to a statement the federal government published Monday. The decision came after a recommendation from the nation’s health regulator, which said in a separate statement Monday night that it took into account the “spiraling increase of COVID-19 cases on board ships in recent days, which indicates a radical change in the epidemiological scenario.” A statement from the Brazilian office of the Cruise Lines International Association said no new departures will take place until Jan. 21, but that ongoing cruises will finish their itineraries as planned.