Sky Sports News off US television due to NBCSN shutdown

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Sky Sports News has been dropped from U.S. television following the shutdown of the NBC Sports Network. SSN was the leading outlet of British and European soccer news on U.S. television. It was broadcast on Fox Soccer Channel for many years, then was dropped when NBC took over U.S. broadcast rights to England’s Premier League from Fox. SSN returned on March 1, 2019. NBC started airing simulcasts after Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, took control of Sky. NBCUniversal shut down the NBC Sports Network on Saturday, shifting many Premier League broadcasts to the USA Network.