Syrian media: Militants attack bus in desert, kill 5 troops
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media are reporting that militants have attacked a bus carrying soldiers on a desert highway in central Syria, killing five and wounding 20. The state news agency SANA said the attack happened on Sunday night in a government-controlled area. The report quoted an unnamed official saying the militants launched rockets at the bus traveling in the Palmyra desert, then followed it with gunfire from an anti-aircraft gun. The official blamed Islamic State militants for the attack. IS militants have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.
Comments