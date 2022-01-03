Unshaken by COVID, Israeli tech sector posts strong year

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new survey shows that Israeli technology companies once again thrived during the coronavirus pandemic last year. The survey by Start-Up Nation Central says Israeli tech companies raised $26.6 billion in investment in 2021. It says that is an all-time high and more than doubles its previous record set in 2020. The group says that cybersecurity led the sector, followed by enterprise and financial technology products. Start-Up Nation Central is a nonprofit that promotes the local technology sector.