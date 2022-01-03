Virtual inauguration after new Florida mayor gets COVID

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida city’s incoming mayor will take office in a virtual inauguration ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Ken Welch was scheduled to be sworn in Thursday on the steps of City Hall as St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, but that ceremony has been canceled to follow quarantine guidelines from the CDC. Officials say Welch was vaccinated early last year and received a booster in November. He first tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning using a home kit. A PCR test later in the day was also positive. Welch says he will work from home until he is cleared from isolation.