A televised insurrection: AP video documents Jan. 6 riot

By NATHAN ELLGREN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 riot was an insurrection with a 360-degree view. The Associated Press compiled a short film of the day’s key moments to capture the historical record and rebut falsehoods that continue to spread about what happened. Ample evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened at the Capitol. That includes television footage to cell phone videos to body cameras worn by the officers under attack. The AP’s video rebuts former President Donald Trump’s persistent promotion of lies about the riot and false statements about the 2020 election.