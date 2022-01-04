Skip to Content
Biden says deal with telecoms avoids flight disruptions

By DAVID KOENIG and TALI ARBEL
Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone the launch of a new slice of 5G wireless service after airlines and aviation groups complained that the networks can interfere with systems on board planes. President Joe Biden says the last-minute deal reached Monday will help avoid further disruptions to flights that have been delayed and canceled by the thousands because of bad weather and the surging coronavirus pandemic. AT&T and Verizon said Monday that they will delay activating the service for two weeks. The service is critical to the telecom companies, which have invested billions in 5G.

