Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists spent a chilly night snowed in along on Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia. The wreck shut down the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway for about 50 miles and stranded drivers in both directions for more than 15 hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning that its crews will start taking people off the roadway at any interchange where they can be reached. The challenge is to get to all the snowed-in cars and trucks. People are posting increasingly desperate messages on social media, saying they’re running out of food, fuel and water.