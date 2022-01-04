Efforts continue in Alaska to find abandon baby’s family

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska said Tuesday they are still attempting to identify a newborn that was found abandoned in a cardboard box on street corner in Fairbanks in frigid conditions on New Year’s Eve. The child, known as Teshawn, continues to be in good health and in the care of the Office of Children’s Services. Alaska State Troopers have taken a DNA sample and will submit it to a database as part of the ongoing effort to determine immediate family. Troopers have said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon, when the wind chill factor was reported at minus 12.