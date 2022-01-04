Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Perhaps the biggest question centers on how long Holmes will be sent to prison for crimes that could theoretically incarcerate her for decades. For now, she will remain free on bail and is widely expected to appeal the guilty verdicts. Her trial has also raised the interest in her former lover and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who faces a similar fraud trial scheduled to begin next month.