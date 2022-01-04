Israel to open surrogacy to same-sex couples as of next week

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s health minister says same-sex couples will be able to have children through surrogate mothers in Israel as of next week. The announcement on Tuesday follows a court decision made last year that expanded surrogacy to gay couples. Under the previous regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents could not engage a surrogate. They were often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad. The court said the law in its previous form harmed the right to equality and parenthood and was unlawful. The health minister, who is openly gay, said the change in the law would also expand surrogacy to single men and transgender people.