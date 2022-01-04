Landslide in southwestern China kills 14 people, injures 3

BEIJING (AP) — A landslide at a construction site in southwestern China has killed 14 people and injured three others. Official reports say the cause of the landslide Monday evening in Guizhou province is under investigation. Workers were building a training facility for a hospital at the time of the landslide. Mountainous, inland Guizhou is one of China’s least developed regions. More than 1,000 people joined the overnight rescue effort. Workplace accidents are a recurring problem in China as a result of managers cutting corners, lax enforcement of safety standards and decaying infrastructure.